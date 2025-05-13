Mint Market
Cipla Q4 Results: Profit jumps 30% YoY; declares dividend of ₹13 for FY25, special dividend of ₹3

Cipla Q4 Results: Cipla reported a 30.12% year-on-year increase in Q4FY25 net profit, reaching 1,221.84 crore, up from 939.04 crore. Sales revenue rose by 8.5% YoY to 6,597.72 crore compared to 6,082.37 crore in Q4FY24.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 May 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Cipla Q4 Results: Cipla's net profit jumped 30 per cent YoY in Q4F25. (Pixabay)

Cipla Q4 Results: Pharmaceuticals company Cipla on Tuesday, May 13, reported a 30.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit to 1,221.84 crore compared to 939.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from sales rose 8.5 per cent YoY to 6,597.72 crore from 6,082.37 crore in Q4FY24. The pharmaceuticals segment clocked a revenue of 6,503.63 crore in Q4FY25, up 8.5 per cent against 5,996.38 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from new ventures increased 35.44 per cent YoY to 288.48 crore from 212.99 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
