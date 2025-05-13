Cipla Q4 Results: Profit jumps 30% YoY; declares dividend of ₹13 for FY25, special dividend of ₹3

Cipla Q4 Results: Pharmaceuticals company Cipla on Tuesday, May 13, reported a 30.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit to ₹1,221.84 crore compared to ₹939.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from sales rose 8.5 per cent YoY to ₹6,597.72 crore from ₹6,082.37 crore in Q4FY24. The pharmaceuticals segment clocked a revenue of ₹6,503.63 crore in Q4FY25, up 8.5 per cent against ₹5,996.38 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from new ventures increased 35.44 per cent YoY to ₹288.48 crore from ₹212.99 crore in the same quarter of FY24.