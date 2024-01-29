Cipla share price declined more than 3% in the morning trades on Monday. It was amongst the largest losers in the Nifty-50 stocks on a day when benchmark indices gained around 0.8%.

Cipla had reported a resilient performance in the December quarter last week, that was supported by strong growth in both India and the US markets. India sales at ₹2,859 Crore contributing more than 40% to overall revenues grew 11.6% y-o-y. North American sales at ₹1,916, contributing almost 30% to overall revenues also grew 19.8% y-o-y. It was the highest ever quarter at $ 230 million at 18% YoY growth supported by continuing momentum in key assets and robust demand in base business along with some year-end buying.

This meant that overall revenues for Cipla at ₹6,544 crore could grow 14.2% y-o-y. Its Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisations (Ebitda) at ₹1,720 crore grew 24.9% y-o-y. The Ebitda margins at 26.3% expanded 230 bps while reported net profit at ₹1,049 crore also grew 32.7% y-o-y.

Know what Brokerages are saying-

HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd have retained Buy ratings on Cipla and raised their target price to ₹ ₹1,500 (from ₹1,485). They say that the traction in lanreotide 505b2, generics of Revlimid and launches to help US sales. Lanreotide is a drug used for management of acromegaly and symptoms caused by neuroendocrine tumors, Revlimid is a multiple Myeloma treatment drug.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd remain positive on Cipla on the back of respiratory and peptide asset build-up for the North American market, robust brand franchise in domestic formulations, and scope for inorganic growth given surplus cash of ₹7500 Crore as of 3Q-end. They Retain BUY ratings on Cipla with target price of ₹1600.

Nuvama India Equity research said that Cipla has multiple growth drivers beyond limited generic Revlimid cash flow. Cipla's India business growing steadily across channels. Generics of Abraxane and Advair and 4 peptide launches in FY25/FY26 will boost US revenue. Filing of Symbicort and other inhalation assets will keep US steady post FY26. Top-notch execution and sticky revenue call for a premium valuation. They have thus raised the core business multiple to 29 times (from 27 times). They have raised FY24 estimated earnings per share by 6% and FY25 estimates remain largely unchanged. They maintain ‘BUY’ ratings with a target price of ₹1,600 (earlier- ₹1,350).

Jefferies India Pvt Ltd maintain a Hold rating on Cipla with a revised price target of ₹1,250 from Rs1,210. Jefferies analysts say that Cipla 3QFY24 adjusted Sales and Ebitda beat our estimates by 5% and 6% respectively on higher sales in North America and SAGA region (South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access). They expect steady growth for India and Rest of the World markets but say that growth for the US over the next two years will depend on timely launches of five peptide products (which need more color) as big ticket launches like generics of Abraxane and Advair are facing further delays.

