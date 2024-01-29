Cipla share price down more than 2%: should you BUY, Sell or Hold the stock post Q3 earnings ?
Stock Market Today: Cipla had reported strong Q3 performance with net profit at ₹1,049 crore rising 32.7% y-o-y. The margins expanded 260 basis points. The strong India and US performance led to the good Q3 show. Know what brokerages are saying post Cipla's Q3 earnings performance
Cipla share price declined more than 3% in the morning trades on Monday. It was amongst the largest losers in the Nifty-50 stocks on a day when benchmark indices gained around 0.8%.
