Cipla share price jumps over 8% after robust Q1 performance; brokerages raise target price3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Drug major Cipla posted a 45.1% rise in its consolidated net profit in Q1FY24 at ₹995.7 crore as compared to ₹696.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.
Cipla share price rallied more than 8% in the early trade on Thursday after the pharma company reported robust earnings for the first quarter of FY24. Cipla shares jumped as much as 8.82% to ₹1,163.00 on the BSE.
