“Moreover, it has retained guidance of four–five peptide products’ launch over next two years, which should aid US business. We flag that gAdvair and gAbraxane are intact given no new competition and management is confident of an FY25 launch. In India, 10% YoY growth ex-Galvus is impressive. Its strong respiratory franchise, field force addition and steady market share expansion in chronic should provide stability. Thus, earnings risk is minimal in our view," the brokerage said.