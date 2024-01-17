 Cipla share price rises 25% in six months; Strong earnings outlook beyond FY24 may aid further gains | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 17 2024 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 -4.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.90 -8.46%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 980.35 -2.85%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 482.30 -0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 805.55 -1.63%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Cipla share price rises 25% in six months; Strong earnings outlook beyond FY24 may aid further gains
Back Back

Cipla share price rises 25% in six months; Strong earnings outlook beyond FY24 may aid further gains

 Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today: CIPLA Share price has risen around 25% in last six months. The strong earnings outlook beyond FY24 is expected to aid further gains and analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect Cipla's growth rate in domestic and the US market to catch pace moving forward.

Cipla share price that has gained around 25% in last six months. More gains are expected to be led by better earnings outlook beyond FY24. (Mint)Premium
Cipla share price that has gained around 25% in last six months. More gains are expected to be led by better earnings outlook beyond FY24. (Mint)

CIPLA share price that has risen 25% in the last six months, is also trading near 52 week highs seen recently. The same is being led by improved  earnings outlook in the domestic and the exports markets, mainly the US.

Cipla has continued to report strong growth in the worlds largest healthcare market, the US mainly led by large product launches. The respiratory inhaler sales as those as generics of Albuterol and other large product launches have remained strong growth drivers.

Cipla had reported highest ever quarterly revenue at $229 Million in the US markets with a strong double-digit quarterly growth of 28% YoY for Q2 FY24.

Also Read- ICICI Lombard shares gain over 7%, log biggest intraday jump in 8 months on Q3FY24 earnings

The one India business (domestic growth) too had remained strong at 10% year-on-year.

Analysts see strong future outlook led by better growth in the domestic markets, rising sales in the US and rebounding Africa business performance too among others.

The One India business has grown at 11% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY18-23, as per analysts data. Domestic performance remains important for Cipla and it contributes more than 40% to overall revenues.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal expect the domestic market to grow at 12% CAGR over FY24 to 26.  

The US segment witnessed an 11% sales CAGR over FY18-23 to $733million. It was driven by robust performance in the base portfolio, complemented by market share gains in niche products, such as generics of Revlimid, and lanreotide as per MOFSL. They say that Cipla has planned differentiated launches, such as generics of Advair and Abraxane (respiratory inhalers), to drive the growth momentum in the US market. Hence MOFSL expects the US sales to report 9% CAGR over FY24-26 to reach $1 billion.

Also Read-Q3 Earnings Preview: 5 Nifty50 companies including SBI, Coal India likely to post decline in net profit; check full list

Overall MOFSL analysts expect 13% earnings CAGR for Cipla over FY24-26, factoring in its market beating growth in the prescription segment, and its efforts to enhance the  product pipeline with differentiated products, and its improving profitability in the consumer health business.

It is the Strong Earnings outlook beyond FY24 that is likely to aid further gains for CIPLA feel analysts.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App