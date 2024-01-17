CIPLA share price that has risen 25% in the last six months, is also trading near 52 week highs seen recently. The same is being led by improved earnings outlook in the domestic and the exports markets, mainly the US.

Cipla has continued to report strong growth in the worlds largest healthcare market, the US mainly led by large product launches. The respiratory inhaler sales as those as generics of Albuterol and other large product launches have remained strong growth drivers.

Cipla had reported highest ever quarterly revenue at $229 Million in the US markets with a strong double-digit quarterly growth of 28% YoY for Q2 FY24.

Also Read- ICICI Lombard shares gain over 7%, log biggest intraday jump in 8 months on Q3FY24 earnings

The one India business (domestic growth) too had remained strong at 10% year-on-year.

Analysts see strong future outlook led by better growth in the domestic markets, rising sales in the US and rebounding Africa business performance too among others.

The One India business has grown at 11% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY18-23, as per analysts data. Domestic performance remains important for Cipla and it contributes more than 40% to overall revenues.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal expect the domestic market to grow at 12% CAGR over FY24 to 26.

The US segment witnessed an 11% sales CAGR over FY18-23 to $733million. It was driven by robust performance in the base portfolio, complemented by market share gains in niche products, such as generics of Revlimid, and lanreotide as per MOFSL. They say that Cipla has planned differentiated launches, such as generics of Advair and Abraxane (respiratory inhalers), to drive the growth momentum in the US market. Hence MOFSL expects the US sales to report 9% CAGR over FY24-26 to reach $1 billion.

Also Read-Q3 Earnings Preview: 5 Nifty50 companies including SBI, Coal India likely to post decline in net profit; check full list

Overall MOFSL analysts expect 13% earnings CAGR for Cipla over FY24-26, factoring in its market beating growth in the prescription segment, and its efforts to enhance the product pipeline with differentiated products, and its improving profitability in the consumer health business.

It is the Strong Earnings outlook beyond FY24 that is likely to aid further gains for CIPLA feel analysts.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

CIPLA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author