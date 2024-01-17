Cipla share price rises 25% in six months; Strong earnings outlook beyond FY24 may aid further gains
Stock Market Today: CIPLA Share price has risen around 25% in last six months. The strong earnings outlook beyond FY24 is expected to aid further gains and analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect Cipla's growth rate in domestic and the US market to catch pace moving forward.
CIPLA share price that has risen 25% in the last six months, is also trading near 52 week highs seen recently. The same is being led by improved earnings outlook in the domestic and the exports markets, mainly the US.
