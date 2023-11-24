Cipla share price rises more than 3%: overhang of USFDA warning letter for its Pithampur facility still remains.
Stock Market Today- Cipla's Pithampur, manufacturing facility receiving warning letter has added to concerns over respiratory products Albuterol generic US supplies and delay in launch of Advair generic. Currently Revlimid generics are supporting US sales growth but large product launch is critical
Cipla Ltd share price gained more than 3% in intraday trades on Friday after having corrected more than 8% on Thursday on news of the company receiving a warning letter from the US drug regular for its Pithampur, Indore manufacturing facility. The facility remains important as exports of respiratory products such as Albuterol generics to the US are made form this facility. Albuterol generics are contributing well to CIPLA’s US sales growth and risk has risen that any further escalation of issues pertaining to warning letter can lead to supply disruption. Though many analysts currently do not see further escalations, nevertheless the overhang will remain.
