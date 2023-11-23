Cipla share price slumps over 7%, emerges as top laggard in Nifty 50 after US FDA warning letter
Cipla's share price slumped over 7% on Thursday following the release of a warning letter from the US FDA to the company's Pithampur unit. The stock failed to sustain above the August month swing high and could underperform in the near term.
Cipla share price slumped over 7% on Thursday's trade wiping out the gains of the previous two weeks following the release of the warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) sent to the company's Pithampur unit on Saturday, November 18. Cipla share price today opened at intraday high level of ₹1,272.95 apiece on BSE. Cipla emerged as the top laggard in the Nifty 50 today so far.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started