Cipla share price tanks over 4% after Q2 results 2025 — What's behind the fall?

Indian multinational pharmaceutical giant, Cipla, shares dropped more than 4% during the intraday trading session on Thursday, 30 October 2025, after the company announced its July-September quarter results and the MD and global CEO announced his plans to leave the company at the end of his term.

Advertisement

In an official filing on Thursday, Cipla's Managing Director (MD) and global Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Umang Vohra, disclosed that he is not seeking reappointment for his role after the term ends on 31 March 2026.

“Umang Vohra (DIN: 02296740), Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer (MD & GCEO), expressed his intention to not seek re-appointment as Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer of the Company upon completion of his current term on 31st March, 2026,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

Who will replace Cipla CEO Umang Vohra? Cipla's MD and GCEO, Umang Vohra, will be replaced as per the company's structured succession plan, where the pharma giant's Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), Achin Gupta, will take over the role effective from 1 April 2026.

Advertisement

Achin Gupta will have a term of five years up to 31 March 2031, and will be liable to retire by rotation. The company also said that the appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Gupta has been the COO of the company since February 2025 and has been responsible for overseeing the commercial markets, API, manufacturing and supply chain. He joined Cipla in 2021 as the CEO of the One India business.

Cipla Q2 Results Cipla announced its second-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, 30 October 2025. The pharma major recorded a 3.7% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹1,353.37 crore in the July-September quarter, compared year-on-year (YOY) with ₹1,305.01 crore in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

The company's revenue from core operations also witnessed a nearly 7% jump to ₹7,447.42 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹6,961.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

Cipla share price trend Cipla shares dropped 4.47% during the intraday trading session on Thursday to hit the day's low of ₹1,505, compared to ₹1,575.45 before the company's announcements.

Shares of the company were trading 2.94% lower at ₹1,534.20 during the afternoon session of Thursday's stock market, compared to ₹1,580.75 at the previous market close.

Cipla shares have given stock market investors more than 103% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 8% gains in the last one-year period.

Advertisement

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares are up 0.50% in 2025 and are trading 2.22% higher in the last one-month period. However, the stock has taken a 3.85% hit in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Cipla shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,672.20 on 23 October 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,310.05 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at over ₹1.24 trillion as of the stock market session on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement