Cipla shares hit 52-week low as I-T dept investigates firm for alleged tax violations2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:09 PM IST
- Cipla said that no tax demand has been raised so far
Shares of Cipla touched a 52-week low of ₹853.5, down 2.47 per cent on BSE in Tuesday's trading session on reports of the income tax (I-T) department investigating the drugmaker over potential tax violations and tax avoidance.
