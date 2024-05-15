Cipla shares jump over 5% after promoters sell 2.5% stake
Cipla shares surged over 5% after block deals worth ₹2,600 crore. Promoters sold 2.53% stake for liquidity needs including philanthropy. Post transactions, promoter group holds 31.67% stake.
Shares of Cipla jumped over 5 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday, May 15, after three block deals took place on the exchanges. Around 2.04 crore shares or 2.53 percent stake of Cipla changed hands in the block deals worth around ₹2,600 crore. As per the company, promoters of the firm sold the shares in the block deals.
