Cipla, Sun Pharma among top pharma picks for Motilal Oswal as US sales to help boost growth3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Motilal Oswal upgrades Cipla's rating to 'Buy', while Dr Reddy's, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, and Torrent Pharma maintain their ratings. Sun Pharma retains 'Buy' rating.
In its research on the healthcare industry, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services questions whether US generics will reverse the tide for the pharmaceutical companies given that the market's prospects have recently improved.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started