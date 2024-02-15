Cipla, Sun Pharma, Mankind among key Indian pharma market growth leaders during the month of January
Stock Market Today- Indian Pharma market growth of 7.9% in January was led by chronic segment of products. Growth leaders in January 2024 were Ipca Laboratories, Sanofi India, JB Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Abbott India, Cipla, Eris Life, Mankind and Sun Pharma, which posted growth in the 9-14% yoy range
Stock Market today: Indian Pharma market growth during January 2024 at 7.9% as per reports remained slightly soft with acute range of products growing at a slower pace compared to chronic range of products.
