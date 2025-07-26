Cipla to Bajaj Finserv - Jay Thakkar suggests three stocks to buy or sell for short-term in F&O segment

Stock market news: Stock markets fell for the second consecutive day on Friday, with the Sensex plummeting 721 points due to significant selling in financial, IT, and oil & gas stocks amid ongoing foreign fund withdrawals.

Advertisement

The Sensex declined by 721.08 points, or 0.88%, closing at a low not seen in over a month at 81,463.09. At one point during the day, it dropped by 786.48 points, or 0.95%, reaching 81,397.69.

The Nifty 50 decreased by 225.10 points, or 0.90%, to a monthly low of 24,837. Analysts indicated that a weak performance in Asian and European markets also affected investor sentiment.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

As per market analysts, Indian markets are likely to be influenced by the ongoing Q1 FY26 earnings season in the upcoming week, with numerous major firms preparing to disclose their results. Investors will be paying close attention to management discussions for insights on margin projections, sectoral developments, and more.

On a global scale, the uncertainty surrounding potential tariff actions from the Trump administration continues to foster caution across markets, particularly in sectors sensitive to trade. Nevertheless, there is growing optimism regarding the possible finalisation of the India–US trade agreement, which, if achieved, will draw significant interest from investors in the days ahead.

Advertisement

Market Outlook by Jay Thakkar, Vice President & Head of Derivatives and Quant Research, ICICI Securities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 closed well in the negative territory in the last trading session and by that it also closes the week on the negative side. Now we have the monthly close this week and the probability of the same being negative is higher if Nifty 50 continues to sustain below 25,000 levels.

Bank Nifty is consolidating between the range of 56,000 to 57,000 levels so it has yet not broken out from the range.

However the Nifty 50 seem to have broken the range on the lover side. The IV of Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty has been rising since the past couple of days indicating volatility ahead. The IV are still low in both Bank Nifty and Nifty 50 and IVP & IVR data indicates that IV are likely to expand hereon. so now on the upside utility 25,000 levels on Nifty 50 and 57,000 levels on Bank Nifty are not taken off the short term trend remains negative.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks To Buy in the near-term - Jay Thakkar Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities recommends Cipla Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, and BSE Ltd.

Buy Cipla at ₹ 1,535 with stoploss of ₹ 1,475 and target of ₹ 1,600/1,650 Cipla share price has broken out of its falling channel pattern, accompanied by a rise in Open Interest (OI), clearly indicating a long buildup. There is significant put writing at the ₹1,500 strike, suggesting strong support at that level. Call writing is visible at ₹1,600 which is our first target.The stock is currently trading well above its max pain point of ₹1,520, indicating a positive bias and potential upside in the near term.

Advertisement

Sell BSE at ₹ 2,458.5 with stoploss of ₹ 2,510 and target of ₹ 2,390/2,350 BSE share price is forming a lower top–lower bottom structure, indicating a bearish trend. This is supported by an increase in Open Interest (OI), suggesting a short buildup. Additionally, the Max Pain is at ₹2,500, which aligns with resistance and further supports the bearish bias.

Sell Bajaj Finserv at ₹ 1984.4 with stoploss of ₹ 2,050 and target of ₹ 1,900/1,865 Bajaj Finserv share price has given a breakdown from a triangle pattern, indicating a negative bias and weakness near the ₹2,000 mark, which also aligns with the Max Pain level, indicating strong resistance at that level, further strengthening the bearish outlook.

Advertisement

Also Read | Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities suggests THESE 3 stocks to buy in short term

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 25/07/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.