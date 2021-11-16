Cipla to be added to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for emerging markets

Commenting on the ranking, Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said, “The selection into S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets is a testament to our commitment towards sustainability, which is at the core of our DNA. We are delighted to be recognized for our efforts in climate action and social impact, coupled with strong corporate governance. This recognition strengthens our belief in investing in greener technology and processes, creating social impact for communities and serving the markets to create for healthier people and a healthier planet."