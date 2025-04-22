Small-cap penny stock below ₹5 hits upper circuit after announcement of stock split move

Small-cap penny stock Murae Organisor hit 5% upper circuit limit as the board is expected to declare a stock split. The company has revealed that it will deliberate on a significant corporate decision that reflects its continuous dedication to enhancing shareholder value. The board of the company will convene on April 24, 2025, to discuss the possibility of a stock split.

“To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required under Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. and Sebi Regulations 2015,” said the company in an filing.

According to data from Trendlyne, Murae Organisor has executed a share split once since December 16, 2021. The company last reduced the face value of its shares from ₹10 to ₹2 in 2021. The share has been trading on an ex-split basis since December 16, 2021.

Murae Organisor is dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in various sectors, such as agriculture, cattle feed, fertilizers, chemicals, and gold. With a strong emphasis on quality and sustainability, the Company strives to provide effective solutions that promote industry advancement and meet changing requirements.

Financials The firm recorded a remarkable 384.3% increase in revenue from the previous quarter, with total operational revenue rising to ₹281.04 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹58.00 crore in the prior quarter. This significant revenue growth reflects strong market demand, effective execution of new contracts, and a growing distribution network. The company's profitability has also experienced a notable rise, with net profit climbing 344.3% to ₹4.01 crore, in contrast to ₹0.90 crore in Q2 FY24.

Circuit Stock Murae Organisor share price reached its upper circuit on both April 17 and April 16. During the trading session yesterday, the volume of Murae Organisor's shares surged by over 1.09 times. Murae Organisor share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1.43 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1.44 per share.

