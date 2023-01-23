Circuit to circuit: Multibagger penny stock jumps 3300% in 2 years2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Circuit to circuit penny stock has risen from 0.55 to ₹19 apiece levels in last two years
Circuit to circuit stock: Rajnish Wellness shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This penny stock has surged from around ₹0.55 per share levels to near Rs19 per share levels in last two years, ascending to the tune of 3300 per cent in these two years. The small-cap stock which has a market cap of ₹1,452 crore, is one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street as well.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×