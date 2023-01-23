Circuit to circuit stock: Rajnish Wellness shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This penny stock has surged from around ₹0.55 per share levels to near Rs19 per share levels in last two years, ascending to the tune of 3300 per cent in these two years. The small-cap stock which has a market cap of ₹1,452 crore, is one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street as well.

This multibagger penny stock has hit circuit on all six sessions. After hitting upper circuit on 16th January 2023, Rajnish Wellness shares hit lower circuit on all three sessions on 17th, 18th and 19th January 2023. On Friday, 24th January 2023, it rebounded strongly and hit upper circuit.

Rajnish Wellness share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit upper circuit in early morning deals. So, the stock has hit upper circuit on three out of six sessions whereas it hit lower circuit on three out of last six sessions.

Rajnish Wellness share price history

In last one month, Rajnish Wellness share price has risen from ₹13.58 to ₹19 apiece levels, logging near 40 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹9.60 to ₹19 per share levels, almost doubling shareholders money in this time.

In YTD time, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹15.38 to ₹19 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 22 per cent in 2023. In last one year time, this multibagger penny stock has given over 450 per cent return to its long term investors.

In mind January 2021, Rajnish Wellness share price was around 0.55 apiece whereas Rajnish Wellness share price today is near ₹19 per share levels. This means, this small-cap stock has delivered over 3300 per cent return to its positional shareholders and the penny stock has become a multibagger stock in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Rajnish Wellness share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have grown up to around ₹2 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if a bottom finisher had invested in this multibagger penny stock two years ago, is ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹34 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the scrip throughout the period mentioned above.