Circuit to circuit: Multibagger penny stock jumps 3300% in 2 years

Circuit to circuit stock: Rajnish Wellness shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This penny stock has surged from around ₹0.55 per share levels to near Rs19 per share levels in last two years, ascending to the tune of 3300 per cent in these two years. The small-cap stock which has a market cap of ₹1,452 crore, is one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street as well.

