Circuit to circuit multibagger penny stock hits upper circuit on seventh day in a row
Multibagger penny stock has been touching the upper circuit since 29th December 2023
Multibagger penny stock: Marsons shares are one of the multibagger stocks that were delivered by the Indian stock market in the last one year. This penny stock under ₹10 surged from ₹4.05 apiece levels to ₹10.01 per share levels in this time and logged around a 150 per cent rise in the last one year. The BSE-listed multibagger penny stock has given over 65 per cent return to its long-term investors. However, it seems that the penny stock still possesses some upside steam.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started