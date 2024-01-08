Multibagger penny stock: Marsons shares are one of the multibagger stocks that were delivered by the Indian stock market in the last one year. This penny stock under ₹10 surged from ₹4.05 apiece levels to ₹10.01 per share levels in this time and logged around a 150 per cent rise in the last one year. The BSE -listed multibagger penny stock has given over 65 per cent return to its long-term investors. However, it seems that the penny stock still possesses some upside steam.

Circuit-to-circuit stock

This multibagger penny stock has been hitting the upper circuit for seven straight sessions. After bottoming out at ₹7.58 per share levels on 28th December 2023, this small-cap stock under ₹10 has been in an uptrend touching 55 upper circuit regularly. The BSE-listed small-cap penny stock opened higher during morning deals on Monday and hit a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell today. So, in the new year 2024, this small-cap stock has emerged as one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market.

Marsons share price history

As mentioned above, this penny stock is one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market. This penny stock has delivered a 150 per cent return in the last one year. In the last six months, this penny stock has risen from ₹5.95 to ₹10.01 per share level, registering over 65 per cent rise in this time horizon. In the last one month, this penny stock has risen from ₹8.35 to ₹10.01 per share level, logging to the tune of 20 per cent in this time.

This circuit-to-circuit stock is available for trade on BSE only. The market cap of this small-cap stock is around ₹140 crore. The current trade volume of this multibagger penny stock is 30,137 and around one hour of trade is still left during Monday dealings. Currently, this multibagger stock is at a lifetime high whereas its 52-week low is ₹3.05 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

