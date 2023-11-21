Circuit to circuit stock: Metal stock Dhatre Udyog hits life-time high after rising 180% in YTD. Do you own?
Multibagger stock: This circuit to circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit for last two straight sessions
Stock at all-time high: Dhatre Udyog share price has been in uptred after ushering in 2023. In YTD time, this metal stock has surged from around ₹83.50 to ₹234.95 apiece levels on BSE, logging around 180 per cent rise in this time. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. However, it seems that Dhatre Udyog shares still have some steam left.
