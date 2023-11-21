Stock at all-time high: Dhatre Udyog share price has been in uptred after ushering in 2023. In YTD time, this metal stock has surged from around ₹83.50 to ₹234.95 apiece levels on BSE, logging around 180 per cent rise in this time. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. However, it seems that Dhatre Udyog shares still have some steam left. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This metal stock has been touching upper circuit for the last two trade sessions. In fact, Dhatre Udyog shares have been touching life-time high for the last two trade sessions as well. After touching upper circuit on Monday session, this circuit to circuit stock today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹234.95 apiece on BSE, locking-in 5 per cent upper circuit during early morning session on Tuesday.

Dhatre Udyog Q2 results 2023 The board of directors of Dhatre Udyog Ltd considered and approved its July to September 2023 results in its meeting held on Monday. In Q2 results 2023, Dhatre Udyog Ltd reported over 165 YoY rise in revenue from operations at ₹38.92 crore against ₹14.66 crore operational revenue during second quarter of the previous financial year. TMT bars and secondary steel manufacturer company registered 53.68 per cent YoY rise in EBIDTA during July to September 2023 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Company's EBIDTA during Q2FY24 stood at ₹2.94 crore, which stood at ₹1.91 crore during second quarter of the previous fiscal. Company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at ₹1.92 crore, which is near 60 per cent higher from its Q2FY23 PAT of ₹1.20 crore.

Dhatre Udyog H-1FY24 numbers Metal company also declared H-FY24 numbers while announcing its Q2FY24 results on Monday. During April to September 2023 period, company's revenue from operations grew over 300 per cent to 79.27 crore. The BSE listed company had reported ₹19.75 crore revenue from operations during H-1FY23. In first half of the current fiscal, this TMT bars maker company has reported near 50 per cent rise in its EBIDTA as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Company's EBIDTA during H-1FY24 stood at ₹5.85 crore that stood at ₹3.91 crore during H-1FY23. During April to June 2023 period, metal company has registered over 56 per cent YoY rise in its PAT, Dhatre Udyog claimed in its exchange filing.

Dhatre Udyog share price history In last one month, this circuit to circuit stock has surged from around ₹165 to ₹134.95 apiece levels, registering around 40 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this metal stock has risen from around ₹85 to ₹234.95 per share levels, logging 165 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has delivered close to 180 per cent return to its positional investors. Likewise, in last one year, this metal stock has given 200 per cent return to its long term investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is ₹256 crore but its current trade volume on BSE is 2,944 only. so, this metal stock is a low float stock and it can move either side on single trigger. Its 52-week high, which is its life time high as well, is ₹234.95 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹73.90 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

