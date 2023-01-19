Gautam Gems share price history

As mentioned above, this circuit to circuit stock is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. In last one month, this SME small-cap stock has surged from around ₹18.18 to ₹20.15 apiece levels, logging around 10 per cent rise in this time. After ushering in the new year 2023, the SME stock has remained under sell off heat. In YTD Time, this small-cap SME share has dipped from 22.55 to ₹20.15 apiece levels, losing to the tune of 10 per cent in 2023. However, in last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹8.35 to ₹20.15 per share levels, delivering more than 140 per cent return to its positional shareholders. So, it is one of the multibagger penny stock of the Indian stock market as well.