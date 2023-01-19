Multibagger stock: Shares of Gautam Gems are one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street. The small-cap SME stock has been a regular circuit maker stock at Indian stock market these days but it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 as well. The SME stock has surged to the tune of near 140 per cent in last six months, doubling shareholders' money in this period.
Circuit to circuit stock
As mentioned above, Gautam Gems shares are one of the regular circuit maker stocks on Dalal Street. In last 5 straight sessions, this small-cap SME stock has hit circuit on all sessions. On Thursday session last week, this SME stock hit lower circuit while on Friday last week, this small-cap stock touched both upper and lower circuits. On Monday this week, this SME stock locked-in upper circuit followed by both upper and lower circuit on Tuesday. On Wednesday, this multibagger SME stock witnessed spurt in volume by around 2.64 times and hit both lower and upper circuit.
Gautam Gems share price history
As mentioned above, this circuit to circuit stock is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. In last one month, this SME small-cap stock has surged from around ₹18.18 to ₹20.15 apiece levels, logging around 10 per cent rise in this time. After ushering in the new year 2023, the SME stock has remained under sell off heat. In YTD Time, this small-cap SME share has dipped from 22.55 to ₹20.15 apiece levels, losing to the tune of 10 per cent in 2023. However, in last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹8.35 to ₹20.15 per share levels, delivering more than 140 per cent return to its positional shareholders. So, it is one of the multibagger penny stock of the Indian stock market as well.
The SME stock has a history of rewarding long term shareholders as well. In September 2022, the SME share successfully declared issuance of rights to its eligible shareholders and raised ₹49 crore. This ₹49 crore raised through rights issue will be used for the renewable energy business, confirmed Gautam Gems Ltd in one of its exchange filings.
"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 30th December, 2022 has considered and approved the following businesses as discussed: As we know India has a massive demand for energy to fuel its rapidly growing economy. Today, we are a power surplus nation with a total installed electricity capacity of over Four lakh MW. Keeping in mind the sustainable development goals, our Company has decided to expand its business by entering into a new segment of renewable energy consisting of windmill and solar energy along with its existing business (Gems and Jewellery)," Gautam Gems Ltd informed Indian bourses after its board meeting held on 30th December 2022.
