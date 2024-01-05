Circuit to circuit stock: Penny stock under ₹5 jumps after hitting upper circuit for five days in a row
Penny stock under ₹5: Shares of Sylph Technologies Ltd are one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of Dalal Street. This small-cap stock under ₹5 touched a 5 per cent upper circuit on 29th December 2023. After hitting the upper circuit on the last session of 2023, this penny stock under ₹5 locked in the upper circuit on all first four trade sessions in New Year 2024.
