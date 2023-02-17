Circuit to circuit stock: .B Realty share price has been under scanner for last few sessions as the stock has been hitting circuit on a regular basis these days. This one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street is one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks that has hit circuit on all four previous sessions this week. On Monday and Tuesday sessions, DB Realty shares hit lower circuit whereas on Wednesday session, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock hit upper circuit and later on in second half hit lower circuit again. However, the stock hit upper circuit on Thursday session.

DB Realty share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹72.45 apiece levels, logging over 4 per cent rise in early morning deals on Friday session. For, information to readers, 5 per cent upside or downside from previous close leads to upper or lower circuit hit in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock.

DB Realty share price history

This circuit breaker to circuit breaker stock of Dalal Street has remained under sell off pressure after climbing to 52-week high of ₹138.70 apiece on NSE in September 2022. From there the realty stock has retraced around 50 per cent to the tune of ₹70 apiece levels. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala share has dipped around 25 per cent whereas in last one year this realty stock has shed near 40 per cent.

However, in post-Covid rally, this circuit to circuit stock has remained one of the major contributors in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth. In last three years, DB Realty share price has surged from around ₹4 per share levels to ₹71.50 per share levels, delivering near 1700 per cent return to Rekha Jhunjhunwala and other long term shareholders of the stock.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of DB Realty for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 50 lakh DB Realty shares, which is 1.46 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In July to September 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala used to hold same number of stocks in the real estate company. This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala remained steady in this realty stock during Q3FY23.

