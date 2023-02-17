Circuit to circuit stock: 70 realty share jumps 1700% in 3 years. Do you own?

Circuit to circuit stock: .B Realty share price has been under scanner for last few sessions as the stock has been hitting circuit on a regular basis these days. This one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street is one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks that has hit circuit on all four previous sessions this week. On Monday and Tuesday sessions, DB Realty shares hit lower circuit whereas on Wednesday session, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock hit upper circuit and later on in second half hit lower circuit again. However, the stock hit upper circuit on Thursday session.

