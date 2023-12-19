Circuit to circuit stock Standard Capital declares 1:10 stock split. Details here
Circuit to circuit stock: Standard Capital board also considered bonus shares in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Monday
Stock split 2023: The board of directors of Standard Capital Markets Ltd had approved stock split in its board meeting held on Monday. The company board approved proposal for 1:1 stock sub division along with issuance of bonus shares. However, the company board will later declare details about bonus shares. The company is yet to declare stock split record date as well.
