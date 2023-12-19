comScore
Circuit to circuit stock Standard Capital declares 1:10 stock split. Details here

 Asit Manohar

Circuit to circuit stock: Standard Capital board also considered bonus shares in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Monday

Circuit to circuit stock: Standard Capital shares have been touching upper circuit since Thursday last week. (Mint)Premium
Circuit to circuit stock: Standard Capital shares have been touching upper circuit since Thursday last week. (Mint)

Stock split 2023: The board of directors of Standard Capital Markets Ltd had approved stock split in its board meeting held on Monday. The company board approved proposal for 1:1 stock sub division along with issuance of bonus shares. However, the company board will later declare details about bonus shares. The company is yet to declare stock split record date as well.

Standard Capital Markets Ltd informed Indian stock market bourses about the stock split cirting sub division of shares from the face value of 10 to Re 1 epr equity share set out in the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting was taken up in the meeting. The company further informed in its exchange filing that the matter of bonus shares was also taken up in the extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company.

Circuit to circuit stock

Standard Capital shares are one of the circuit to circuit stocks of India stock market. The scrip has been hitting upper circuit for the last four sessions. It touched 5 per cent upper circuit Thursday last week and and went on to touch upper circuit on all following sessions. In fact, if we take 13th December as exception, the the stock has been hitting upper circuit since 28th November 2023. In this period, the stock has risen from 55.57 to 73.59 apiece levels, logging around 32.50 per cent rise in this period.

In last one month, this circuit to circuit stock has surged to the tune of 35 per cent whereas in the last six months, it has risen just 9 per cent. So, it is successive upper circuits, which has lifted the monthly yield of the stock.

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 12:16 PM IST
