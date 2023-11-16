comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 16 2023 15:07:20
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 950.05 0.03%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 681.5 1.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.8 2.2%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 937.45 -0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Circuit to circuit stock hits upper circuit on third day in one week. Rallies 325% in one year
Back Back

Circuit to circuit stock hits upper circuit on third day in one week. Rallies 325% in one year

 Asit Manohar

This multibagger stock has been in uptrend after announcement of Q2FY24 results on Thursday last week

Multibagger stock had hit upper circuit during Muhurat trading session on Sunday.Premium
Multibagger stock had hit upper circuit during Muhurat trading session on Sunday.

Stock market today: OK Play India share price has been in uptrend after announcement of Q2 results 2023 on Thursday last week. The plastic molded toy maker stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in YTD time. After announcement of its Q2 results 2023, this circuit to circuit stock hit upper circuit on the following session on Friday. 

In fact, the multibagger stock hit upper cicrcuit during Muhurat trading session on Sunday as well. OK Play India shares today again locked-in 10 per cent upper circuit when it touched intraday high of 129.60 apiece after a gap up opening during morning deals. So, this multibagger stock has hit upper circuit thrice after announcement of second quarter results for FY24.

LIC shares may see 51% upside amid deepening market cap discount: Analysts

OK Play India share price history

In last one week, this circuit to circuit stock has risen to the tune of 22 per cent. In last six months, it has given over 30 per cent return to its positional investors. 

This multibagger stock has risen 165 per cent in YTD time whereas in last one year, this multibagger plastic stock has surged to the tune of 325 per cent.

KPI Green Energy shares touch 52-week high, hits 10% upper circuit; here's why

OK Play India Q2 results 2023

As mentioned above, the small-cap multibagger stock declared its second quarter results for the financial year 2023-24 on 9th November 2023 i.e. on Thursday last week. In its second quarter results in current fiscal, the plastic molded toy maker company has reported 40.31 crore revenu, which is 0.55 per cent higher against its Q2FY23. Company's EBITDA witnessed a strong growth of 17.38 per cent YoY, to 8.03 crores in July to September 2023 quarter. The plastic molded toy maker company reported 2.83 per cent rise in EBIDTA margin to 19.86 per cent during Q2FY24 against EBIDTA margin of 17.03 per cent in Q2FY23.

Multibagger defence stock hits life-time high. Choice Broking sees more upside

Company reported a positive PAT in Q2FY24, at 42 lakh. Its PAT Margin in this period stood at 1.03 per cent.

While announcing second quarter results for current fiscal, OK Play India Ltd declared its H-1FY24 numbers as well. Company's revenue during April to September 2023 period stood at 83.56 crore, which is 2.90 per cent higher against H-1FY23 revenue of 81.20 crore. Company's EBIDTA during H-1FY24 stood at 14.85 crore, logging over 34 per cent rise in H-1FY23 EBIDTA of 11.08 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 03:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App