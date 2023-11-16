Stock market today: OK Play India share price has been in uptrend after announcement of Q2 results 2023 on Thursday last week. The plastic molded toy maker stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in YTD time. After announcement of its Q2 results 2023, this circuit to circuit stock hit upper circuit on the following session on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In fact, the multibagger stock hit upper cicrcuit during Muhurat trading session on Sunday as well. OK Play India shares today again locked-in 10 per cent upper circuit when it touched intraday high of ₹129.60 apiece after a gap up opening during morning deals. So, this multibagger stock has hit upper circuit thrice after announcement of second quarter results for FY24.

OK Play India share price history In last one week, this circuit to circuit stock has risen to the tune of 22 per cent. In last six months, it has given over 30 per cent return to its positional investors.

This multibagger stock has risen 165 per cent in YTD time whereas in last one year, this multibagger plastic stock has surged to the tune of 325 per cent.

OK Play India Q2 results 2023 As mentioned above, the small-cap multibagger stock declared its second quarter results for the financial year 2023-24 on 9th November 2023 i.e. on Thursday last week. In its second quarter results in current fiscal, the plastic molded toy maker company has reported ₹40.31 crore revenu, which is 0.55 per cent higher against its Q2FY23. Company's EBITDA witnessed a strong growth of 17.38 per cent YoY, to ₹8.03 crores in July to September 2023 quarter. The plastic molded toy maker company reported 2.83 per cent rise in EBIDTA margin to 19.86 per cent during Q2FY24 against EBIDTA margin of 17.03 per cent in Q2FY23.

Company reported a positive PAT in Q2FY24, at ₹42 lakh. Its PAT Margin in this period stood at 1.03 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While announcing second quarter results for current fiscal, OK Play India Ltd declared its H-1FY24 numbers as well. Company's revenue during April to September 2023 period stood at ₹83.56 crore, which is 2.90 per cent higher against H-1FY23 revenue of ₹81.20 crore. Company's EBIDTA during H-1FY24 stood at ₹14.85 crore, logging over 34 per cent rise in H-1FY23 EBIDTA of ₹11.08 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

