Circuit-to-circuit multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit for 29 days in a row

In a remarkable display of bullish momentum, circuit-to-circuit multibagger small-cap stock Colab Platforms, an IT company, has hit its upper circuit for the 29th straight trading session on Monday, July 28. The stock rose by 2 percent to ₹52.51, taking its market capitalisation close to ₹1,071 crore. This sustained rally began on June 18, 2025, and has positioned the counter as one of the most talked-about multibaggers in the small-cap space this year.

Despite the impressive rally, the stock is still trading 31 percent below its 52-week high of ₹76.18, recorded in May 2025. On the flip side, it has surged nearly 870 percent from its 52-week low of ₹5.42 touched in October 2024.

A Volatile Climb to Multibagger Status Over the past year, Colab Platforms has skyrocketed 532 percent, turning into a multibagger for early investors. The rally has not been without volatility—while the stock rose over 1,000 percent between November 2024 and April 2025, it faced a 31 percent correction in May and a further 25 percent fall in June. However, July has witnessed a sharp rebound with the stock up over 48 percent so far this month.

The renewed buying interest appears to be driven by improved investor sentiment, possibly linked to corporate actions like stock splits and dividends, which have enhanced liquidity and attracted retail participation.

Stock Split and Dividend Boost Investor Sentiment In May 2025, Colab Platforms announced a 1:2 stock split, fixing May 21 as the record date. This followed a previous split in March 2024, when the company executed a 1:5 split, changing the face value from ₹10 to ₹2 per share.

In addition to the splits, the company rewarded shareholders with a 0.5 percent interim dividend, or ₹0.01 per equity share. The record date for the dividend was April 24, and payments were scheduled on or before May 16.

These corporate actions reflect Colab’s focus on enhancing shareholder value and improving stock accessibility, a common strategy among small-cap firms experiencing rapid growth.

Colab Platforms, formerly known as Colab Cloud Platforms, was incorporated in 1989 and operates in the IT products segment, catering to a growing demand for technology solutions in the Indian market.