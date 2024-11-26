Circuit-to-circuit Multibagger stock Bharat Global Developers hits upper circuit after receipt of ₹156 crore order

Ujjval Jauhari
Published26 Nov 2024, 12:09 PM IST
The Bharat Global Developers share price opened at 1544.05 on the BSE on Tuesday , 4.9% higher than previous closing price of 1471.15. Bharat Global Developers share price thereafter hit intraday high of 1544.70, marking gains of 5%. For Bharat Global Developers share price, gains of 5% to 1544.70 also remains to be the upper price limit. Hence Bharat Global Developers share price hit upper circuit limit . Notably this is the 17th consecutive session when Bharat Global Developers stock has hit upper circuit limit

Bharat Global Developers on Monday post market hours announced receipt of a large order worth 156 crore order from UPL Agro Pvt. Ltd. The order received is for supply of 3,00,000 tons Oil Grade Groundnuts. The order is to be completed by Bharat Global Developers in 6 months.

Earlier Bharat Global Deveopers also had announced another large order worth 251 Crore

The wholly-owned subsidiary, based in Dubai, of Bharat GLobal Developers had secured multiple prestigious orders for processing and supplying high-value precious stones, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, to prominent wholesalers and bespoke designer jewellery boutiques. Additionally, the subsidiary has been entrusted with refining and supplying precious metals such as gold and palladium. The total value of these orders is approximately AED 109 million, translating to 251 crores.

 

Bharat Global Developers had said that these orders represent a substantial addition to its subsidiary’s revenue pipeline and are expected to yield an estimated profit margin of 10-12% upon successful execution over the coming months. The company further added, “We are optimistic that the successful execution of these orders will significantly contribute to the Company’s overall growth trajectory and profitability.”

In addition the Board of Bharat Global Developers had approved a 1:10 stock split, wherein each equity share with a face value of 10 will now be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of 1 each.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 12:09 PM IST
