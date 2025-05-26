Circuit-to-circuit penny stock below Re 1 hits upper circuit after Q4 results 2025

Pradhin share price hit a 5% upper circuit on Monday after the company reported its Q4 results. The penny stock jumped 5% to ₹0.38 apiece on the BSE. Pradhin shares have been hitting circuit limits since the past few sessions. The small-cap stock touched a lower circuit in the previous session.

Pradhin Ltd is a growing player engaged in agriculture, providing high-quality products and innovative solutions.

Pradhin reported a net profit of ₹3.25 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, recording a staggering jump from ₹76.02 lakh in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 7.52% to ₹132.12 crore from ₹122.87 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

For the full financial year 2024-2025, Pradhin’s total revenue jumped to ₹340.2 crore from ₹5.1 crore in FY24, a YoY increase of over 6,567%. The net profit surged from ₹53 lakh to ₹4.88 crore, marking 817% growth YoY.

Earlier, the company announced that it was set to import aromatic chemicals from Python Chemical Company Limited, Thailand. This transaction marks the largest order in the Company’s history.

“The company anticipates that this transaction will open new avenues for growth. Based on the demand and profitability of this chemical in the Indian market, Pradhin Ltd. plans to explore the possibility of importing other complex chemicals in the future. This strategic move aligns with our ongoing efforts to diversify our product offerings and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the Indian chemical industry,” Pradhin Ltd said in a release.

Pradhin Share Price Performance Pradhin share price has declined 19% in one month and more than 52% YTD. The penny stock has dropped 69% in one year and has plunged 56% in three years.

At 2:40 PM, Pradhin shares were trading 2.70% higher at ₹0.38 apiece on the BSE.