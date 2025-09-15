Circuit-to-circuit penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit for seventh straight session

Circuit-to-circuit penny stock under Re 1 Dharan Infra EPC hit its 2 percent upper circuit of ₹0.52 on Monday, September 15. This stock has hit its 2 percent upper circuit for seventh straight session today.

Order Win The stock rally follows Dharan Infra-EPC securing contracts worth ₹262.10 crore from a leading renewable energy company. The contracts involve constructing a grid-connected solar power plant aimed at solarizing segregated agriculture feeders across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, with project completion scheduled for 30 April 2026. Execution will be handled by the subsidiary, while financials will be consolidated with Dharan Infra-EPC under Ind-AS norms. The company confirmed that none of its promoters or promoter-group entities have any interest in the counterparty.

This latest contract highlights Dharan Infra-EPC’s growing presence in renewable energy while maintaining its core infrastructure operations. The ₹262 crore project reflects the company’s strategic focus on solarization initiatives, enhancing long-term project visibility. These developments underscore both the scale of emerging opportunities in the sector and the importance of diversification for infrastructure firms.

The new order comes shortly after EPC contracts worth ₹1,171.21 crore were secured from Skymax Infra Power for infrastructure and renewable-linked EPC projects at Orvakal Industrial Park, Andhra Pradesh.

Dharan Infra-EPC Stock Performance The penny stock has risen 21 percent in September so far after a 2 percent gain in August. However, in 2025 so far, it has shed 39.5 percent and lost over 47 percent in last 1 year.

Despite the recent rally, the scrip is over 58 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹1.28, hit in November 2024 while it touched its 52-week low of ₹0.34 in May 2025.

About Dharan Infra-EPC Dharan Infra-EPC Limited operates in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector, specializing in core infrastructure projects with a focus on energy. Its portfolio spans railways, roads, bridges, hydroelectric dams, solar farms, waste-to-energy projects, housing, and port development. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Nashik, India, the company was formerly known as KBC Global Limited before adopting the name Dharan Infra-EPC Limited in June 2025.