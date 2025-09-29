Circuit-to-circuit penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit for 53 days in a row. Do you own?

Circuit-to-circuit penny stock under ₹5 Avance Technologies hit its 2 percent upper circuit of ₹2.78, also its 52-week high on Monday, September 29. This stock has hit its 2 percent upper circuit for 53rd straight session today. Currently, the stock has soared over 434 percent from its 52-week low of ₹0.52, hit in April 2025.

Avance Technologies’ stock has been on a remarkable run, surging nearly 45 percent in September so far and extending gains for the sixth consecutive month. The rally follows sharp jumps of 37 percent in August, 63 percent in July, 16 percent in June, 17.5 percent in May, and 7 percent in April. Prior to this winning streak, the scrip had slipped 8 percent in March, 17 percent in February, and 10.5 percent in January.

The multibagger run has been even more striking over longer horizons. The stock has skyrocketed 210 percent in the past three months, 371 percent in the last six months, and 214 percent over the past year. Over a five-year period, it has delivered a staggering return of 5,573 percent.

Acquisition Buzz Much of the recent momentum appears to be linked to Avance Technologies’ proposed entry into the B2B inventory liquidation space. On July 16, the company informed stock exchanges that its Board had approved the signing of a non-binding term sheet to acquire Checkers India Technology Private Limited, the owner of www.Excess2Sell.com

Excess2Sell.com is a tech-driven B2B platform that enables businesses to liquidate surplus and overstock inventory across categories such as electronics, fashion, and home goods. The platform provides tools for direct trading, instant buying and selling, and negotiation, supported by smart listing and pricing solutions, making it a niche player in addressing the retail industry’s surplus stock challenge.

Avance Technologies said the deal, subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals, would mark its strategic foray into a high-growth yet underpenetrated sector.