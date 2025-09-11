Circuit-to-circuit pharma stock hits upper circuit; here's why

Pharmaceutical company Shukra Pharmaceuticals share price rose as much as 2 per cent to ₹27.78 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company announced strategic PAN India distribution tie-up with Wockhardt Limited.

The pharma stock has rewarded its investors with significant gains. The scrip has delivered whopping 51 per cent returns in a month and mulitbagger returns by soaring 333 per cent in a year.

Shukra Pharmaceutical - Wockhardt partnership details Shukra Pharmaceuticals announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic, non-exclusive distribution partnership with Wockhardt Ltd. covering Pan-India.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement takes effect on September 9, 2025, and will remain valid until March 2026.

The arrangement covers advanced anti-infective formulations and antibiotics designed to treat severe infections. It also includes the distribution and management of these products across all ESIC/ESIS hospitals as well as Defence, AFMSD, and DGAFMS units nationwide, the filing added.

"This strategic distributorship from Wockhardt Limited, a respected name in global healthcare, marks a significant milestone in the growth journey of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited. This collaboration further strengthens Shukra Pharmaceuticals presence in institutional and government healthcare networks across India, enhancing revenue visibility and operational footprint," the company said.

The company delivered strong performance in its latest earnings. For the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), Shukra Pharmaceuticals posted revenue from operations of ₹5.39 crore, up 69.5 per cent year-on-year from ₹3.18 crore in Q1 FY25. Net profit climbed to ₹1.03 crore, reflecting a 110.2 per cent jump from ₹49 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited is involved in the production and promotion of pharmaceutical products, along with providing laboratory testing services.