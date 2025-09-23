Subscribe

Circuit-to-circuit small-cap stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off. Here's why

Circuit-to-circuit small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail hit 5 per cent upper circuit in Tuesday's trading session after the company held Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Monday, September 22.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Sep 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Circuit-to-circuit small-cap stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off. Here's why
Circuit-to-circuit small-cap stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off. Here's why(Pexel)

Small-cap stock below 30: Circuit-to-circuit small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail hit 5 per cent upper circuit in Tuesday's trading session, despite market sell-off, after the company held Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Monday, September 22.

Advertisement

The small-cap stock opened at 27.22 in early morning session on Tuesday, as compared to previous close of 28.21. The stock touched an intraday high to 29.62 apiece. The stock has rallied around 95 per cent in a month despite volatility in the Indian stock market.

Also Read | KEC International share price jumps 8% on new orders win. Details here

What's behind the rally?

In an exchange filing dated September 22, the Osia Hyper Retail held its EGM on Monday, September 22, in Ahmedabad to consider and approve three several key business proposals -

  1. The board approved increase in its authorised share capital through an ordinary resolution of the shareholders.
  2. The board also approved capital raising by issuance of equity shares via Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) up to 200 crore. “To Consider and approve the Proposal for Capital Raising by Issuance of Equity Shares by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP”) for an Aggregate amount up to Rs.200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crores Only),” the company said in the filing.
  3. The board also approved issuance of convertible warrants on preferential basis.

Osia Hyper Retail Q1 results 2025

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd reported a 20.18 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to 8.04 crore for Q1 FY2025-26. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit surged 1,416.98 per cent over the past three months.

Advertisement

Revenue grew 0.58 per cent year-on-year to 327.61 crore in Q1 FY2025-26. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 4.22 per cent.

Also Read | Tiger Logistics share price jumps over 14%; here's why

Osia Hyper Retail Limited is an emerging Indian retail supermarket chain that operates under the brand name Osia Hypermart, focusing on "value retailing". Founded in 2014 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company offers a wide range of over 300,000 products, including apparel, FMCG, home furnishings, electronics, groceries, and more, under one roof.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Smallcap Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCircuit-to-circuit small-cap stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off. Here's why
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks