Circuit-to-circuit stock: Multibagger penny stock hits upper circuit for third day in a row
Multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock has been touching upper circuit since Friday last week
Circuit-to-circuit stock: Shares of AA Plus Tradelink are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. In this period, AA Plus Tradelink share price has ascended nearly 160 percent. However, it seems that the BSE SME stock is still having some upside potential. The multibagger penny stock has been hitting the upper circuit for the last three sessions in a row. The circuit-to-circuit stock first touched the 5 percent upper circuit on Friday last week. When the market re-opened on Monday this week, the multibagger penny stock once again touched the upper circuit on Monday and Tuesday. Before touching the upper circuit on Friday last week, this circuit-to-circuit stock had touched the lower circuit on Tuesday last week as well.
