Circuit-to-circuit stock: Multibagger penny stock hits upper circuit for third day in a row

Asit Manohar

Multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock has been touching upper circuit since Friday last week

Multibagger penny stock has risen to the tune of 160% in one year time. (Photo: iStock)Premium
Circuit-to-circuit stock: Shares of AA Plus Tradelink are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. In this period, AA Plus Tradelink share price has ascended nearly 160 percent. However, it seems that the BSE SME stock is still having some upside potential. The multibagger penny stock has been hitting the upper circuit for the last three sessions in a row. The circuit-to-circuit stock first touched the 5 percent upper circuit on Friday last week. When the market re-opened on Monday this week, the multibagger penny stock once again touched the upper circuit on Monday and Tuesday. Before touching the upper circuit on Friday last week, this circuit-to-circuit stock had touched the lower circuit on Tuesday last week as well.

AA Plus Tradelink share price history

as mentioned above, it is one of the penny stocks in India that has doubled shareholders' money in the last year. In one month time, this small-cap penny stock has surged over 35 percent whereas it has rinse to the tune of 70 percent in YTD. However, the return has been delivered to the bottom fishers only. The BSE SME stock was offered for 18 apiece in the primary market in July 2021. The BSE SME stock was listed on 22nd July 2021 at a discount of 0.50 per share.

AA Plus Tradelink news

The small-cap company is in the news these days for some product acquisitions in the agriculture segment. AA Plus Tradelink Ltd has ventured into agricultural solutions and products, and is pleased to announce the recent strategic purchase of specialized fertilizers and pesticides from MURAE ORGANISOR Ltd, totaling an investment of 44.1 crore.

"This acquisition encompasses a range of advanced agricultural products which AA Plus plans to distribute in both the international and domestic markets over the next six months. The company has secured these products at a competitive rate, ensuring the availability of premium quality fertilizers and pesticides to meet the growing demands of our diverse clientele," the company said in an exchange filing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 23 Apr 2024, 01:57 PM IST
