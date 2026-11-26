Circuit-to-circuit stock: SC Agrotech shares have been hitting the 5% upper circuit for 21 consecutive trading sessions, with the stock finding no sellers amid sustained buying interest.

The stock hit a fresh all-time high of ₹92.09 on Thursday, November 26, after rising 4.99% during the session.

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The relentless rally in the SC Agrotech shares comes against the backdrop of several company-specific developments, including a proposed 4:5 bonus issue, a 1:10 stock split and an ₹86 crore domestic agricultural commodities supply order.

The company has also announced plans to consider a dividend at its next quarterly board review, adding to investor interest in the small-cap stock.

SC Agrotech bonus issue details SC Agrotech's board of directors, in its meeting held on November 13, 2026, approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:5. Under the proposed bonus issue, the company will allot four fully paid-up equity shares for every five fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders.

SC Agrotech stock split details The company has also proposed a 1:10 stock split, under which each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

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Importantly, the stock split will be implemented first, followed by the bonus issue. Consequently, the bonus ratio will apply to the revised shareholding after the stock split.

For instance, an investor holding 100 shares before the stock split will have 1,000 shares after the subdivision. Following this, the investor will be eligible to receive 800 bonus shares, taking the total holding to 1,800 shares.

Both corporate actions are subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The company has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 11, 2026, to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed stock split, bonus issue and increase in authorised share capital. The company has not yet announced the record date for either corporate action.

SC Agrotech dividend details Apart from the proposed bonus issue and stock split, SC Agrotech has also indicated that it may consider rewarding shareholders through a dividend.

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According to the company's November 13 exchange filing, the board discussed the dividend proposal but decided to take it up at the next quarterly board review after evaluating the company's capital requirements, investment priorities and other relevant factors.

The company has not declared any dividend so far. Therefore, the dividend amount, record date and payout date are yet to be announced.

SC Agrotech share price returns SC Agrotech shares have delivered strong returns across short-term and long-term periods. The stock has surged 113.87% in one month and 119.47% over three months. It has gained 27.57% in one week and 62.71% in two weeks, while its six-month returns stand at an impressive 188.79%. The stock has also advanced 76.44% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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Over the longer term, SC Agrotech shares have generated multibagger returns, rallying 267.11% in one year and 363.97% in two years.

The stock has gained 346.78% over three years and 395.03% over five years. Notably, the stock has skyrocketed 2,022.22% over the past 10 years, highlighting its substantial long-term appreciation.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.