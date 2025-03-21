Circuit-to-circuit stock: Nisus Finance Services share price was locked in the upper circuit for the third straight session on Friday amid strong buying momentum. The SME stock rallied 2% to ₹353.15 apiece on the BSE.

Investment management firm Nisus Finance Services announced the completion of the first exit under its Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund – 1 (RESO-I), through an investment in Suvita Real Estate Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Private Limited.

Nisus Finance had invested ₹105 crore in Senior Secured Rated Listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by Suvita Real Estate in January 2024. These NCDs were listed on the wholesale debt segment of the BSE, Nisus Finance Services said in a regulatory filing on March 21.

The investment was structured to provide capital for a 12.16-acre land parcel in Manjri Budruk, Pune, supporting SPRE’s growth in the mid-income affordable housing segment, it added.

The NCDs were fully redeemed by SPRE using internal accruals and capitalization. This exit, managed by Nisus BCD Advisors LLP, delivered an internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 18.74%, marking a key milestone for RESO-I, the company statement added.

Nisus Finance Services Stock Price Trend Nisus Finance Services share price was listed on BSE SME at ₹225 apiece, a premium of 25% to the issue price of ₹180. The SME stock gained momentum after listing and hit a record high of ₹571.40 apiece on January 14, 2025. However, the stock has remained in the base-building mode on a year-to-date (YTD) basis due to the stock market crash, which pulled the majority of Indian stocks lower.

At 11:40 AM, Nisus Finance Services shares were still locked in the 2% upper circuit of ₹353.15 apiece on the BSE.