Citi India sees $22 billion in equity capital deals in 2023, says CEO
India’s recent inclusion in JPMorgan’s EMs bond index, which will potentially bring in $25-30 bn in debt inflows in the financial year 2025, creates opportunities for Citi to offer a market platform, trading, sales and custody services to new investors, Ashu Khullar says
Mumbai: Citi India expects to see equity capital market deals worth $20-22.5 billion in 2023, amid strong local markets and a stable economy, the Wall Street bank's India chief executive said in an interview with Reuters.
