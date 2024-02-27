Citi initiates coverage on Mamaearth with 'buy', sees 26% upside – 7 key reasons why
Citi has initiated coverage on Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹550, implying a 26 percent potential upside from its current market price of ₹436.25 (as on February 26).
