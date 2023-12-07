Citi initiates coverage on Nuvama Wealth with ‘buy’, prefers it over 360 One Wealth – here's why
Global brokerage house Citi has initiated coverage on AMC Nuvama Wealth Management with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹4,110, representing approximately a 27% potential upside. Nuvama's strength lies in its multi-product and open-architecture distribution model in the wealth sector.
