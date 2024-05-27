Citi isn’t the only one with a fat finger problem
Sarah E. Needleman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 May 2024, 05:58 PM IST
SummaryBeing rushed, typos and confusing ticker symbols are among the reasons small investors cite when they’ve bought the wrong stock.
A trader cost Citigroup $78 million in fines this week by mistyping an order to sell shares. It’s a gaffe that ordinary investors like Derek Robinson of Seattle can relate to.
