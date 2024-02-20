Citi replaces RIL with BPCL post Q3 earnings; a look at its model portfolio and earnings upgrades/downgrades
Post the earnings, brokerage Citi is overweight on PSU Utilities & Defence, Industrials, Banks/Insurance and underweight on Consumer Discretionary, IT Services, and Metals. Its December 2024 NIFTY target is 22.5k, which indicates a 2 percent upside.
The Indian markets delivered another resilient earnings season in the December quarter with BSE-100 and Nifty EBITDA growth at 18 percent and 13 percent YoY, respectively; largely led by Industrials and Energy, global brokerage house Citi said in an earnings review note. It further informed that the earnings growth for BSE-100 and Nifty was also ahead at 19 percent and 10 percent YoY, respectively.
