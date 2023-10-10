City Crops Agro Limited share price makes tepid debut; lists at 2% premium at ₹25.50 on BSE SME
City Crops Agro IPO listed on BSE SME at ₹25.50 per share, 2% higher than the issue price. City Crops Agro IPO GMP today was ₹0, indicating no premium or discount in the grey market.
City Crops Agro Limited IPO listing date: City Crops Agro Limited shares made a tepid debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, City Crops Agro Limited share price today was listed at ₹25.50 per share, 2% higher than the issue price of ₹25.
