Did City Union Bank share price really crash 23% in today's trade? Here's what happened

City Union Bank share price: Shares of City Union Bank appeared to have plunged over 23% on Friday, 12 June, on BSE. However, this fall was because the banking stock turned ex-bonus today following the implementation of the lender’s 1:3 bonus issue. This resulted in the stock price appearing significantly lower.

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While the stock seemed to have fallen sharply at the opening bell, the decline was purely a technical adjustment related to the bonus issue and did not indicate any destruction of shareholder wealth.

The stock opened at ₹197.40 apiece on the NSE, substantially below its previous closing price of ₹256.80. At first glance, the nearly 23% drop could have appeared alarming to investors. However, the adjustment reflected the impact of the bonus shares being factored into the stock price.

In fact, after accounting for the bonus adjustment, City Union Bank shares have actually gained 8% to its day's high of ₹208.50 post adjustment, indicating positive investor sentiment towards the stock.

The development has drawn attention from market participants as bonus issues often create confusion among retail investors who may mistake the adjusted share price for an actual market decline.

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City Union Bank’s 1:3 bonus issue details City Union Bank had announced a 1:3 bonus issue in April. Under this arrangement, shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every three fully paid-up equity shares held in their demat accounts as of the record date.

To facilitate the issue, the bank will utilise nearly ₹25 crore from its securities premium account. As of March 31, 2026, the securities premium account had a balance exceeding ₹940 crore. Subsequently, in May, the lender fixed June 12 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the bonus shares.

The latest issue is significant because it marks the bank’s first bonus issue in eight years. The previous bonus issue was announced in 2018, when the lender issued shares in the ratio of 1:10.

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A bonus issue involves the distribution of additional shares to existing shareholders at no extra cost by capitalising a company’s reserves. While investors receive more shares, the overall value of their holdings remains unchanged because the share price is adjusted proportionately.

Although a bonus issue does not alter a company’s market capitalisation, it often improves liquidity in the stock and makes shares more affordable for retail investors by lowering the market price per share. Increased affordability can potentially broaden investor participation and improve trading activity.

City Union Bank stock performance City Union Bank shares have delivered a mixed performance in recent times. The banking stock has gained more than 9% over the past week and nearly 10% in the last month, reflecting strong recent momentum.

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However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock remains down more than 7% in 2026. Looking at the longer-term picture, the lender has generated substantial returns for shareholders, rising 37% over the past year, 115% over three years and 58% over five years.

City Union Bank Q4 The bank’s recent financial performance has also remained robust. For the fourth quarter of FY26, City Union Bank reported a net profit of ₹359.56 crore, registering a 25% year-on-year increase from ₹287.96 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its net interest income (NII), a key indicator of banking profitability, rose approximately 31% year-on-year to ₹785.83 crore during the quarter under review.

With improving earnings, a stronger profitability profile and the implementation of its first bonus issue in eight years, City Union Bank remains in focus among investors looking at the private banking space.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.