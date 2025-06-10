City Union Bank share price soars 2% to reach highest level since March 2020, jumps 40% in under 4 months

City Union Bank share price has increased 2% to its highest level since March 2020, gaining 40% in four months. For the March quarter, the bank reported a 13% YoY increase in net profit to 288 crore, driven by stronger fee income, particularly from insurance and processing charges.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated10 Jun 2025, 02:18 PM IST
City Union Bank share price soars 2% to reach highest level since March 2020, jumps 40% in under 4 months
City Union Bank share price soars 2% to reach highest level since March 2020, jumps 40% in under 4 months(Pixabay)

City Union Bank share price in focus: Despite the Indian stock market trading in a narrow range, shares of City Union Bank extended their winning streak for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, June 10, gaining another 2% to reach their highest level since March 2020 and inching closer to the all-time high of 249.35 apiece, last seen in January 2020.

The stock of the private sector lender has been on an upward trajectory over the past four months (including June), delivering a strong 40% return and significantly outperforming the Nifty Bank index, which gained 17.30% during the same period.

Also Read | Nifty Bank dips from record high; key support at 56,100, eyes 57,900 next

Investor sentiment towards the bank has improved following its return to a growth trajectory in the March quarter, driven by ongoing digital transformation efforts. This performance has also prompted domestic brokerage firms to raise their target multiples, further fueling the rally.

The bank is planning to raise funds, with a final decision expected at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM date will be set during the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

For the March quarter, the bank reported a 13% YoY increase in net profit to 288 crore, driven by stronger fee income, particularly from insurance and processing charges. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 10% YoY to 600 crore, while Net Interest Margins (NIMs) improved marginally by 2 basis points, as the bank shed lower-yielding loans.

Also Read | Nifty 50 gains likely to mirror earnings growth; prefer large banks, IT, realty

Following the bank’s in-line performance, Axis Securities revised its target price for City Union Bank to 225 apiece while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. Similarly, IDBI Capital retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target of 215. Anand Rathi also maintained a ‘Buy’ with a 12-month target of 218, while Prabhudas Lilladher raised its target to 210 from 200, reiterating its ‘Buy’ stance.

Breakout above 210 could propel stock towards 300, says expert

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said, " City Union Bank is consolidating in a massive 236-week-long base with a pivot neckline placed at 210. A breakout above this level, especially with strong volume participation, will mark a significant structural shift and act as a launchpad for a major rally.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge inauguration puts focus on recently-listed Afcons. Time to buy?

“The upside target post-breakout is placed at 300. Given the duration of the base and potential for re-rating, traders and investors should watch 210 closely for confirmation before entering long positions,” Anshul further added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCity Union Bank share price soars 2% to reach highest level since March 2020, jumps 40% in under 4 months
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.