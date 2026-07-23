CJP protest in Delhi: Is it wise to pause fresh capital allocation to the Indian equities? Explained

CJP protest in Delhi: Amid nationwide outrage over the NEET paper leak and Cockroach Janta Party aka CJP protest in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an explosive response on Thursday, 23 July 2026. Announcing the creation of fast-track courts, PM Modi said those responsible for paper leaks will face swift and stringent punishment and assured that the future of India's youth will be protected. Prime Minister Modi made this announcement from his official social media account on ‘X.’

Taking a cue from this social media post, experts believe that PM Modi made a hint, saying that the central government is not in the mood to buckle under the CJP protest and sack the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan. So, the CJP protest in Delhi at Jantar Mantar may get prolonged, and this drag may start affecting your portfolio.

According to market and economic experts, PM Modi's social media post shows no hint of any action against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which means the CJP protest in Delhi may be prolonged. In such a scenario, foreign investment may receive a hit, leading to a further slide in the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD). So, it is better for the Indian stock market investors to hold their plans related to bottom fishing in the recent stock market sell-off.

CJP protest: Should you tweak your portfolio? Amid resolution to the CJP protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar looking far flung, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that investors' portfolios across the world are reeling under the heat of the US-Iran war. Rising crude oil prices due to the escalating tension in the Middle East have fueled uncertainty in the global economy, including India.

Whether one should hold plans of fresh capital allocation in the Indian equities, Anuj Gupta said, “The Indian equities are under pressure due to the rising crude oil prices and escalating tension in the US-Iran war. Now, the CJP protest is also getting dragged for a longer period, which may affect FII's investment, which has turned net buyers in July 2026, after a period of nearly one year.”

CJP protest in Delhi: Challenge for the Indian Rupee Highlighting the challenge for the Indian Rupee, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said that if the CJP protest drags on and starts raising broader questions around governance stability, institutional functioning, or policy continuity, global investors could become more cautious.

“Such caution in capital flows could increase market volatility, put pressure on the rupee if foreign inflows moderate, and raise the cost of imports, particularly crude oil, thereby adding to inflationary pressures. Sustained capital outflows or weaker inflows could also affect the current account and overall investor confidence, especially at a time when India is competing with other emerging markets for global capital,” Ponmudi R of Enrich Money added.

On his advice to the Indian government amid the CJP protest in Delhi, Ponmudi R said that India's strongest economic asset is investor confidence. Preserving institutional credibility, policy continuity, and governance stability is essential to sustaining long-term FII inflows, supporting the rupee, and maintaining India's position as one of the world's fastest-growing and most attractive investment destinations. Markets can withstand bad news, but they become significantly more sensitive when uncertainty remains unresolved for an extended period.

Should you invest in gold? On how to use one's surplus capital amid CJP protest, US-Iran war, and soaring crude oil prices, Anuj Gupta said, “One should look at gold as a safe haven, because policy uncertainty is expected to put pressure on equities and mutual funds' returns. Though a rise in inflation concerns has snapped the interest rate hike in the near-term, government-backed long-term bonds are less lucrative than the precious metal, especially gold.”