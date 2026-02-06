CKK Retail Mart share price makes flat debut; SME IPO lists at ₹163, same as issue price

CKK Retail Mart IPO Listing: CKK Retail Mart share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today, February 6. CKK Retail share price was listed on Friday at ₹163 apiece on NSE SME, same as its issue price. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹155.60, down 3.95% from issue price.

The CKK Retail Mart IPO met Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹0 per share, which also indicated a likely listing price of around ₹163 — same as the upper end of the issue price band.

CKK Retail Mart IPO Subscription Status

CKK Retail IPO witnessed decent subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 1,63 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 2.12x, the NII portion was booked 1.52x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 1.12x bids.

The company received bids for 73.97 lakh shares against 45.26 lakh shares on offer.

CKK Retail Mart IPO Details

CKK Retail Mart marked a flat market entry on the NSE SME platform on February 6, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering. The SME IPO was open for subscription from January 30 to February 3, with the basis of allotment finalised on February 4.

The public issue, aggregating to ₹88 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 0.44 crore equity shares amounting to ₹71.85 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.10 crore shares worth ₹16.17 crore. The IPO was priced at ₹163 per share.

According to the offer document, the company planned to deploy the IPO proceeds across several areas. Around ₹10.20 crore was earmarked for acquiring leasehold plots along with warehouses constructed on them, while ₹1.90 crore was allocated towards repair and refurbishment of warehouses situated on those plots. A major portion, about ₹43 crore, was set aside to meet working capital requirements, and the remaining ₹9.70 crore was intended for general corporate purposes.

The lot size for the issue was 800 shares. Retail investors were required to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, translating into an investment of ₹2,60,800 at the upper price band.

Ahead of the issue opening, CKK Retail Mart raised ₹9.78 crore from anchor investors on January 29, 2025. Oneview Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. The market maker for the issue was Svcm Securities Pvt. Ltd.