These small cap green-energy stocks are near record highs. Will they pull back?

Import risks:Green-energy companies have historically relied on components sourced from abroad, such as solar panels and wind turbines, which exposes them to supply-chain disruptions, import tariffs and trade wars. To reduce reliance on Chinese imports and mitigate some of these risks, it is essential to develop domestic manufacturing capabilities. The sector is sensitive to commodity price fluctuations, which affect raw material costs. This could eventually lead to higher electricity prices for consumers and reduce the competitiveness of these companies globally.