Clean Max Enviro Energy shares jump 7%; stock trades 27% above IPO price — What’s driving the rally? | Check key levels

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions shares climbed 7% on Thursday, 12 November, amid a broadly positive trend in the Indian stock market. The stock was trading at ₹1,342.20, around 27% above its IPO price of ₹1,053. The company made its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on 2 March 2026. The stock has gained 2.10% over the past week, 3.41% over two weeks, 0.48% over a month, and 6.55% over the past six months.

CleanMax reported a strong financial performance for the September quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 82.3% year-on-year to ₹64.9 crore, compared with ₹35.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The renewable energy company's total income increased 34.5% to ₹750.9 crore during the July–September period, up from ₹558.1 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing dated 4 November.

During the quarter, CleanMax also raised ₹2,500 crore through India's first green bond issuance in the commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy sector. The bonds carry fixed coupons and have tenors of up to 10 years. Leading development finance institutions anchored the issuance, with participation from banks, mutual funds and other institutional investors.

CleanMax operates as a pure-play C&I renewable energy company, catering to commercial and industrial customers. Its contracted renewable energy power sales portfolio stood at 6.3 GW as of 30 September 2026.

On 2 March, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions made a weak stock market debut, with its shares listing at a discount on both the NSE and BSE after its IPO received 94% subscription.

On the NSE, the shares opened at ₹960 apiece, down 8.83% from the issue price of ₹1,053. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹952, reflecting a 9.57% discount.

The company raised ₹3,100 crore through its IPO, priced in the range of ₹1,000–1,053 per share, and open for subscription from 23 February to 25.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions share price today Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1,256.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,342.20 per share.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Clean Max has witnessed some volatility and is currently trading within a parallel channel, with a breakout yet to emerge. He said the stock needs to sustain above ₹1,265 to gain further momentum, which could open the way towards ₹1,400 — the upper boundary of the channel and an immediate resistance level. For now, the price action suggests consolidation within the channel. A decisive move above ₹1,400 would be required to confirm a breakout.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Clean Max shares are witnessing strong buying interest and have broken above their recent trading range. The stock is trading above all key moving averages, indicating positive momentum, and could extend its gains towards ₹1,400. He added that the higher-bottom level around ₹1,200 is likely to act as a key support.