Clean Max Enviro share price volatile on a likely ₹1,063 crore block deal to sell 85 lakh shares - All details here

Clean Max Enviro share price crashed more than 6% in early deals on the BSE on Monday, 28 September, on a likely block deal of ₹1,062.8 crore to sell 85 lakh shares. Shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions opened at ₹1,301, 6.6% down from their previous close of ₹1,392.55. However, they soon erased losses, jumping 4.7% to an intraday high of ₹1,458.10. Around 9:30 AM, the stock was 1.76% up at ₹1,417.10.

Clean Max Enviro Energy likely block deal details According to reports, Augment India, which held a 9.5% stake in Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions as of June 2026, was to sell a 7.25% stake in the company for around ₹1,062.8 crore on Monday morning. Augment India likely sold around 85.02 lakh shares.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the offer price for the block deal was set at ₹1,250 per share, a 10.2% discount to the stock's previous day close on the BSE.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions share price trend Clean Max Enviro Energy shares have seen stellar gains lately. The stock is up over 75% in the last six months, while on a monthly scale, the Clean Max Enviro share price is up more than 15% so far in September, looking set to snap its two-month losing run.

The stock debuted on the Indian bourses on 2 March this year. At the current market price of ₹1,417.10, the stock is up nearly 35% from its issue price of ₹1,053.